Fakhrul’s statement unconstitutional, treasonous: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader strongly criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's statement on the ruling government, terming it unconstitutional and provocative.

In a statement, Quader said Fakhrul's statement that "the government's time is up" was not only unconstitutional but also seditious.

Speaking at a protest rally in Nayapaltan on Monday, Mirza Fakhrul commented that the government's time is up and they will find themselves devoid of any support at the time of their inevitable downfall.

The BNP has a long history of being anti-democratic and relying on subversive conspiracies and they seek to seize power through unconstitutional means and undermine democracy, said Obaidul Quader.

"Neither Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir nor BNP has the authority to determine the tenure or timeframe of an elected government," Quader stated.

Mentioning that BNP leaders do not respect democracy, he further stated the party had spent millions of dollars in hopes of gaining the favour of "foreign masters through their intrusion into power."

"They eagerly await the foreign masters' response to their election narrative. Gradually, the people rejected the BNP, losing faith in them. Guided and supported by foreign masters, they determine their political agenda," Quader stated.