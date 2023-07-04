Fakhrul’s statement unconstitutional, treasonous: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 05:02 pm

Related News

Fakhrul’s statement unconstitutional, treasonous: Quader

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 05:02 pm
Fakhrul’s statement unconstitutional, treasonous: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader strongly criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's statement on the ruling government, terming it unconstitutional and provocative. 

In a statement, Quader said Fakhrul's statement that "the government's time is up" was not only unconstitutional but also seditious. 

Speaking at a protest rally in Nayapaltan on Monday, Mirza Fakhrul commented that the government's time is up and they will find themselves devoid of any support at the time of their inevitable downfall.

The BNP has a long history of being anti-democratic and relying on subversive conspiracies and they seek to seize power through unconstitutional means and undermine democracy, said Obaidul Quader. 

"Neither Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir nor BNP has the authority to determine the tenure or timeframe of an elected government," Quader stated. 

Mentioning that BNP leaders do not respect democracy, he further stated the party had spent millions of dollars in hopes of gaining the favour of "foreign masters through their intrusion into power." 

"They eagerly await the foreign masters' response to their election narrative. Gradually, the people rejected the BNP, losing faith in them. Guided and supported by foreign masters, they determine their political agenda," Quader stated.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

Now | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

7h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

French riot at ease

French riot at ease

4h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

20h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

23h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake