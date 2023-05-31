Fakhrul’s remarks on HC verdict in cases against Tuku, Aman an insult to judiciary: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

Fakhrul’s remarks on HC verdict in cases against Tuku, Aman an insult to judiciary: Quader

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 06:38 pm
Fakhrul’s remarks on HC verdict in cases against Tuku, Aman an insult to judiciary: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has strongly criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent statement concerning the High Court's decision to uphold the imprisonment of two BNP leaders in graft cases. 

The "irresponsible" remarks made by Fakhrul have let down the entire nation, Quader said in a statement issued by the Awami League on Wednesday, adding, "The statement made by Mirza Fakhrul, terming the High Court verdict a 'favoured judgement', is an affront to the country's law and judiciary."

On Tuesday, the High Court upheld the nine-year sentence of BNP leader Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and the 13-year sentence of another BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman in two separate cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of accumulating wealth beyond their known sources of income.

The statement further clarified that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League have no involvement in the corruption case of the two convicted BNP leaders. It highlighted that in 2007, during the caretaker government, the ACC filed a case against the two BNP leaders based on corruption allegations. After a thorough judicial process spanning nearly 16 years, the court delivered its verdict, sentencing them accordingly.

Fakhrul says HC verdict upholding imprisonment of BNP leaders Tuku, Aman influenced

Quader pointed out that the fate of these two BNP leaders is a consequence of their party's continuous engagement in corrupt practices. During the BNP-Jamaat alliance rule, they engaged in corruption and looting, epitomised by the establishment of Hawa Bhaban, leading to Bangladesh becoming a world champion in corruption.

He also emphasised that the Awami League government has strived to ensure an independent judiciary by separating the country's judicial department from the executive branch. In contrast, it was the BNP that politicised the judiciary.

Quader further stated, "After the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, BNP founder Ziaur Rahman tarnished the sacred constitution by introducing the Indemnity Ordinance. Ziaur Rahman essentially introduced a culture of lawlessness in Bangladesh. In contrast, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's daughter, the rule of law was re-established in the country."

The statement also highlighted that the BNP has amended its party constitution to institutionalise corruption and protect corrupt officials identified by the party. 

Quader also said the BNP secretary general's remarks against the High Court verdict are a part of the party's ongoing conspiracy to undermine the government, particularly following the announcement of the new US visa policy.

Quader added, "Since the announcement of the new US visa policy, the BNP has been engaged in various forms of propaganda against the government, hoping to gain favours from their foreign masters. Calling the High Court judgement 'favoured' is part of their ongoing conspiracy. They will soon be held accountable to the people for such offences."

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

40m | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

10h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

2h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

2h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria