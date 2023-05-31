Fakhrul’s remarks on HC verdict in cases against Tuku, Aman an insult to judiciary: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has strongly criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent statement concerning the High Court's decision to uphold the imprisonment of two BNP leaders in graft cases.

The "irresponsible" remarks made by Fakhrul have let down the entire nation, Quader said in a statement issued by the Awami League on Wednesday, adding, "The statement made by Mirza Fakhrul, terming the High Court verdict a 'favoured judgement', is an affront to the country's law and judiciary."

On Tuesday, the High Court upheld the nine-year sentence of BNP leader Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and the 13-year sentence of another BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman in two separate cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of accumulating wealth beyond their known sources of income.

The statement further clarified that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League have no involvement in the corruption case of the two convicted BNP leaders. It highlighted that in 2007, during the caretaker government, the ACC filed a case against the two BNP leaders based on corruption allegations. After a thorough judicial process spanning nearly 16 years, the court delivered its verdict, sentencing them accordingly.

Quader pointed out that the fate of these two BNP leaders is a consequence of their party's continuous engagement in corrupt practices. During the BNP-Jamaat alliance rule, they engaged in corruption and looting, epitomised by the establishment of Hawa Bhaban, leading to Bangladesh becoming a world champion in corruption.

He also emphasised that the Awami League government has strived to ensure an independent judiciary by separating the country's judicial department from the executive branch. In contrast, it was the BNP that politicised the judiciary.

Quader further stated, "After the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, BNP founder Ziaur Rahman tarnished the sacred constitution by introducing the Indemnity Ordinance. Ziaur Rahman essentially introduced a culture of lawlessness in Bangladesh. In contrast, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's daughter, the rule of law was re-established in the country."

The statement also highlighted that the BNP has amended its party constitution to institutionalise corruption and protect corrupt officials identified by the party.

Quader also said the BNP secretary general's remarks against the High Court verdict are a part of the party's ongoing conspiracy to undermine the government, particularly following the announcement of the new US visa policy.

Quader added, "Since the announcement of the new US visa policy, the BNP has been engaged in various forms of propaganda against the government, hoping to gain favours from their foreign masters. Calling the High Court judgement 'favoured' is part of their ongoing conspiracy. They will soon be held accountable to the people for such offences."