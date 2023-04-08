Fakhrul's remark on Bangabazar fire incident irresponsible: Information minister

Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Friday said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement blaming the government for Bangabazar fire was irresponsible.

"Mirza Fakhrul said a thorough investigation will uncover the individuals from the government who were involved in the Bangbazar fire. Such an irresponsible, ignorant statement cannot be expected from the general secretary of a party like BNP," said the minister at an iftar party organised by Chittagong Journalist Forum, Dhaka (CJFD) in the capital's Fakirapool on Friday (7 April).

Hasan said, "The incident that happened in Bangabazar is very sad. The prime minister has been monitoring it all the time and has already given proper instructions to the Dhaka South City Corporation for on-site investigation of the incident and rehabilitation of the victims. Our party members are standing next to those in danger."

Stating that BNP itself plays with fire, he further said, "In 2013-14, Mirza Fakhrul and his party men burnt people and their properties with fire."

Mentioning the need to investigate whether there is sabotage behind the recent explosions and fires in various places, he said, "Since Mirza Fakhrul has made such a statement, he also needs to be interrogated. But I would like to request him, being a senior politician, not to say such things."