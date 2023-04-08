Fakhrul's remark on Bangabazar fire incident irresponsible: Information minister

Politics

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

Fakhrul's remark on Bangabazar fire incident irresponsible: Information minister

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 05:22 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Friday said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement blaming the government for Bangabazar fire was irresponsible. 

"Mirza Fakhrul said a thorough investigation will uncover the individuals from the government who were involved in the Bangbazar fire. Such an irresponsible, ignorant statement cannot be expected from the general secretary of a party like BNP," said the minister at an iftar party organised by Chittagong Journalist Forum, Dhaka (CJFD) in the capital's Fakirapool on Friday (7 April). 

Hasan said, "The incident that happened in Bangabazar is very sad. The prime minister has been monitoring it all the time and has already given proper instructions to the Dhaka South City Corporation for on-site investigation of the incident and rehabilitation of the victims. Our party members are standing next to those in danger."

Stating that BNP itself plays with fire, he further said, "In 2013-14, Mirza Fakhrul and his party men burnt people and their properties with fire."

Mentioning the need to investigate whether there is sabotage behind the recent explosions and fires in various places, he said, "Since Mirza Fakhrul has made such a statement, he also needs to be interrogated. But I would like to request him, being a senior politician, not to say such things."

Bangladesh / Top News

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud / Bangabazar Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

4h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

4h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

2h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

3h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

5h | TBS Markets
Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula