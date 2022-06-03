Fakhrul warns Quader of terrible consequences

TBS Report
The BNP general secretary also urged the ruling party to stop killings of people and to end forced disappearance

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has warned Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader of terrible consequences if the ruling party does not restore democracy.

Fakhrul said, "Bring back the democratic system. Create a democratic environment. Let people talk. Let people's rights be exercised. Otherwise, the consequences you are going to face will be terrible."

Fakhrul advised Quader to restore the rights of people to avert the consequences.

He said this while speaking at a discussion on the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of BNP Founder Ziaur Rahman and fifth death anniversary of Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) Founder Shafiul Alam Pradhan at the National Press Club on Friday morning.

The discussion titled 'Steps to prevent aggression and to establish the right to vote' was organized by the JAGPA.

The BNP general secretary also urged the ruling party to stop killings of people and to end forced disappearance.

Stating that there was a famine in 1974, the BNP leader said food prices were rising again and the crisis had started in the country.

Fakhrul advised Quader to learn from the history.

