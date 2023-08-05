Fakhrul urges public servants to discharge duties as per constitution

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged public servants and the state institutions to discharge their duties as per the constitution since the government is trying to usurp power again by controlling state apparatus.

Speaking at a rally of professionals, he also said the government's all efforts to cling to power will go in vain as the country's people and all opposition political parties are now united to oust it.

The BNP leader said Awami League has been in power by force by destroying the entire election system and holding two completely ridiculous consecutive national elections in 2014 and 2018.

"They're again dreaming that they will go to power by holding the polls in the same way. When you open the newspaper every day you'll see news on transfers of DCs, SPs, new postings, and the promotions of thousands of people in the administration. They're doing these as they're thinking to cross the election hurdle again by regulating the administration as before. This won't happen again," Fakhrul said.

He said their party together with other opposition parties has been in a movement to restore the voting rights and freedom of people.

"We urge our brothers who are in administration, in law enforcement agencies, and in the Judiciary to discharge your specific responsibilities in light with the constitution and the specific code of conduct. Do not bow down to injustice. Take a side in favour of people," the BNP leader said.

He called upon the professionals to involve with the opposition's ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy and people's voting and other lost rights.

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest against the 'prescribed' verdict of a lower court against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.