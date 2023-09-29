Fakhrul urges govt to allow Khaleda's treatment abroad

Politics

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 10:29 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally in front of the party office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka today. Photo: Collected
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally in front of the party office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka today. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged the government to accede to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's family's request for allowing her to go abroad for better treatment.

"The leader who fought for democracy throughout her life has been put under house arrest by the government. She is not being treated well…Khaleda Zia has been detained because if she is free, it will be difficult for them to hold on to power. If she is free, the country's democracy will be free. If she is free, the people's voting rights cannot be taken away," said Fakhrul at a rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in Naya Paltan area on Friday.

"The women's rally gives us more courage at a time when the people of the entire country are rising up against the fascist government," said the BNP secretary general at the rally, demanding the resignation of the government, freedom of Khaleda Zia, and withdrawal of cases against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

"Today, our mothers and sisters are not safe from the government's oppression. Women are being detained in the name of the Cyber Security Act. They are being beaten to death for writing the truth," said Fakhrul.

"The price of every product is currently sky high. No one is following the prices set by the government. There are Awami League syndicates everywhere. Women are struggling to run their families," he added.

