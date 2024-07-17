Fakhrul urges country's people to stand by quota protesters

Politics

UNB
17 July, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 01:15 am

Related News

Fakhrul urges country's people to stand by quota protesters

He also said people of all strata, irrespective of their political affiliation, must take part in the movement and stand by the students to get rid of the autocratic and brutal rule of the Awami League.

UNB
17 July, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 01:15 am
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a discussion on 9 June. File Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a discussion on 9 June. File Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday called upon the country's people and all political parties to stand beside the general students who are demonstrating across the country against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

Speaking at a discussion, he also described the Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL's) attacks on anti-quota protesters as the worst heinous incident in the country's political history.

"Lying on hospital beds, bloodied students are calling upon us to protect them, stand by them and stay with their movement. This is the appeal of Bangladesh… I think the entire nation should respond to this call. All political parties should come forward and stand by them," Fakhrul said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also said people of all strata, irrespective of their political affiliation, must take part in the movement and stand by the students to get rid of the autocratic and brutal rule of the Awami League.

Bhasani Anusari Parishad arranged the discussion at the National Press Club, marking the birth centenary of Mashiur Rahman (Jadu Miah), one of the founders of BNP.

Fakhrul strongly denounced the BCL's attacks on the common students. "What this regime carried out yesterday (Monday), we have never seen before in Bangladesh. We have never seen the ruling party cadres enter the hospital and attack the wounded... We can never think of this, even during the Pakistan period."

He said the ruling party cadres are reminding the nation of the brutalities of the Pakistani occupation forces.

The BNP leader also remarked that the ruling party's current atrocities are no less than those of the Pakistani Army and said the government has unleashed its armed cadres to suppress a justified movement of the common students. "They [govt] are trying to suppress the students by terrible repression."

He said Awami League has now become a bankrupt political party, losing its tradition. "Awami League has become completely dependent on bureaucrats and their so-called forces who have turned Bangladesh into a complete fascist state."

Bangladesh

Quota protest / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

16h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

4h | Videos
Action-counter action over quota reform movement

Action-counter action over quota reform movement

4h | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5h | Videos
Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

6h | Videos