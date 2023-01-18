Fakhrul urges AL to refrain from programmes to counter BNP, other opposition parties

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged Awami League to refrain from holding counter programmes on the days of BNP and other opposition parties' programmes.

"Please do not hold any counter programmes and obstruct those. Awami League and the government have to take the responsibility if any untoward situation is created for this reason," he said.

The BNP leader came up with remarks at a press briefing held at its Gulshan office after a standing committee meeting of BNP on Wednesday.

"Awami League is announcing counter programmes in an undemocratic way during the opposition parties peaceful programmes in a bid to create anarchy," he said.

The provocative statements of the Awami League leaders especially its chief and general secretary threatening that they will break the legs and hands of the opposition party activists and burn their hands are just instigating the criminals of the ruling party and that's why the criminal activities are on the rise, he said.

The BNP standing committee meeting also condemned the misdeeds of the Awami League, he said.

Awami League leaders and ministers are creating anarchic situation and are trying to thwart the anti-government movement, Fakhrul said adding, "The main motive of AL is to trap BNP through provocative words and create a conflicting situation."

Talking about police raid in Chattogram, Fakhrul said, "Police are conducting raids on the houses of BNP leaders in Chattogram, arresting them and vandalising their houses. It is clear that the government is making a blueprint to suppress the people's movement by creating anarchic environment."

Referring to the Digital Security Act (DSA), the BNP senior leader said a total of 1,209 cases have been filed under the DSA Act in the last four years and BNP believes that through the act, the rights of journalists, opposition leaders and activists is being hindered.

He also demanded cancellation of the act and release of those arrested under the act immediately.

Talking about the current situation of the country, Fakhrul said so far, 542 cases have been filed in districts and cities against the opposition activists while the number of ejahar-listed accused is 19,113, number of unidentified accused is 78,812 and 2,555 people have been arrested.

"We strongly condemn the false cases and arrests and hope that the all arrestees will be released soon," he said.