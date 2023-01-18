Fakhrul urges AL to refrain from programmes to counter BNP, other opposition parties

Politics

UNB
18 January, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

Fakhrul urges AL to refrain from programmes to counter BNP, other opposition parties

UNB
18 January, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 06:25 pm
Fakhrul urges AL to refrain from programmes to counter BNP, other opposition parties

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged Awami League to refrain from holding counter programmes on the days of BNP and other opposition parties' programmes.

"Please do not hold any counter programmes and obstruct those. Awami League and the government have to take the responsibility if any untoward situation is created for this reason," he said.

The BNP leader came up with remarks at a press briefing held at its Gulshan office after a standing committee meeting of BNP on Wednesday.

"Awami League is announcing counter programmes in an undemocratic way during the opposition parties peaceful programmes in a bid to create anarchy," he said.

The provocative statements of the Awami League leaders especially its chief and general secretary threatening that they will break the legs and hands of the opposition party activists and burn their hands are just instigating the criminals of the ruling party and that's why the criminal activities are on the rise, he said.

The BNP standing committee meeting also condemned the misdeeds of the Awami League, he said.

Awami League leaders and ministers are creating anarchic situation and are trying to thwart the anti-government movement, Fakhrul said adding, "The main motive of AL is to trap BNP through provocative words and create a conflicting situation."

Talking about police raid in Chattogram, Fakhrul said, "Police are conducting raids on the houses of BNP leaders in Chattogram, arresting them and vandalising their houses. It is clear that the government is making a blueprint to suppress the people's movement by creating anarchic environment."

Referring to the Digital Security Act (DSA), the BNP senior leader said a total of 1,209 cases have been filed under the DSA Act in the last four years and BNP believes that through the act, the rights of journalists, opposition leaders and activists is being hindered.

He also demanded cancellation of the act and release of those arrested under the act immediately.

Talking about the current situation of the country, Fakhrul said so far, 542 cases have been filed in districts and cities against the opposition activists while the number of ejahar-listed accused is 19,113, number of unidentified accused is 78,812 and 2,555 people have been arrested.

"We strongly condemn the false cases and arrests and hope that the all arrestees will be released soon," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / political programmes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

11h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

11h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

11h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

1h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

3h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

4h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC