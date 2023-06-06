Fakhrul talking nonsense as BNP could not get desired sanctions from US: Obaidul

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam is talking nonsense as usual as they could not get the desired sanction from the US.

BNP is spending millions of dollars for constantly spreading slander and defamation against the government, said Obaidul Quader in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday (9 June).

Previously on Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the US visa policy for Bangladesh is the result of misrule and mischievous activities by the Awami League.

He also claimed that democratic nations are pressuring the current regime to restore democracy, as it has dismantled all democratic institutions.

Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that BNP is trying to undermine the image of Bangladesh and the people of this country. They have no trust and faith in the people of the country and disregarding the country's constitution, democracy, elections and public opinion, they are only begging for mercy from foreign masters.

In the statement, Obaidul Quader said, "Awami League and the government are not afraid of the visa policy announced by the United States. We always respect the constitution, democracy, human rights and rule of law. If this visa policy is properly implemented, there is a danger that BNP leaders and activists will come under its purview as they are always disrupting the democratic process. They have been taking steps to disrupt the electoral system and create a stalemate in constitutional politics through terrorism in the name of preventing elections."