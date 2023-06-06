Fakhrul talking nonsense as BNP could not get desired sanctions from US: Obaidul

Politics

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:21 pm

Related News

Fakhrul talking nonsense as BNP could not get desired sanctions from US: Obaidul

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:21 pm
Fakhrul talking nonsense as BNP could not get desired sanctions from US: Obaidul

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam is talking nonsense as usual as they could not get the desired sanction from the US.

BNP is spending millions of dollars for constantly spreading slander and defamation against the government, said Obaidul Quader in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday (9 June).

Previously on Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the US visa policy for Bangladesh is the result of misrule and mischievous activities by the Awami League.

He also claimed that democratic nations are pressuring the current regime to restore democracy, as it has dismantled all democratic institutions.

Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that BNP is trying to undermine the image of Bangladesh and the people of this country. They have no trust and faith in the people of the country and disregarding the country's constitution, democracy, elections and public opinion, they are only begging for mercy from foreign masters.

In the statement, Obaidul Quader said, "Awami League and the government are not afraid of the visa policy announced by the United States. We always respect the constitution, democracy, human rights and rule of law. If this visa policy is properly implemented, there is a danger that BNP leaders and activists will come under its purview as they are always disrupting the democratic process. They have been taking steps to disrupt the electoral system and create a stalemate in constitutional politics through terrorism in the name of preventing elections."

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / United States / sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

5h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

2d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage