Fakhrul smells conspiracy in ministers' comments on Khaleda's health

Politics

UNB
02 May, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:02 pm

Related News

Fakhrul smells conspiracy in ministers' comments on Khaleda's health

UNB
02 May, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:02 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes recent statements by members of the cabinet on Khaleda Zia's illness may be part of 'propaganda' to pave the way to putting her back in jail.

The BNP secretary general made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Tuesday when attention was drawn to the various statements made by the ministers and leaders of the ruling party on the issue of the BNP chairperson's health.

He said: "The BNP chairperson is very sick. She had to stay at the hospital for 4 months and we've told you that she's suffering from various liver and heart-related complications."

"Even after this, if they say all these things, if they spread propaganda, it means they're once again hatching a deep conspiracy. We have to think about whether they're planning or conspiring to take her back to jail," he speculated.

Mirza Fakhrul said: "We've repeatedly said that this is her fundamental right to get treatment. Doctors and members of the medical board have said she needed to be sent to other countries for better treatment."

"But so far the government has not taken any action on it. Moreover, they are making a mockery of our leader and the people by using such propaganda."

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said: "BNP's real objective is to make Khaleda Zia sick and make her appear sick. BNP has been doing it from the very first for gaining political interest."

Meanwhile, the BNP secretary general has said the newly proposed 'Essential Services Bill 2023' is undemocratic and against the interest of workers and the public and demanded the withdrawal of the bill.

"BNP believes that the proposed bill will not only undermine the interests and rights of the working people, it is against democracy, human rights and the constitutional right of the people to protest. BNP is demanding the withdrawal of the proposed Essential Services Bill-2023. "

"This bill will undermine all the rights that the working people had achieved by protesting for ages," he said.

Mirza Fakhrul said the proposed bill is against the commitment Bangladesh made globally to protect the rights of the workers.

"Bangladesh ratified ILO Conventions Nos. 87 and 98 in 1972. Where the right to strike is described as an integral part of the right to organize."

"But the proposed bill would take away the right of working people to strike by designating a large number of industries, institutions and service sectors as "essential services" and will also take away their right to organize," he said at the press conference. 

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was also present at the press conference.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

1h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

5h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

5h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada