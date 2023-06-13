Fakhrul slams CEC for comment about attack on Islami Andolan mayoral candidate in Barishal polls

Politics

UNB
13 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:33 pm

Related News

Fakhrul slams CEC for comment about attack on Islami Andolan mayoral candidate in Barishal polls

UNB
13 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:33 pm
Fakhrul slams CEC for comment about attack on Islami Andolan mayoral candidate in Barishal polls

Censuring the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for his comment about the attack on a mayoral candidate in Barishal City Corporation polls, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the current Election Commission cannot hold a credible national election.

"The chief election commissioner said he was very satisfied with Monday's city elections. Charmonai Pir Faizul Karim, a mayoral candidate in Barishal city polls, was beaten by the ruling party cadres, shedding blood from his body, but they (EC) couldn't resist it," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a road march programme arranged by Dhaka South City unit BNP in the capital's Gopibagh area, he said the EC has failed miserably to ensure the security of even a respectable Alem and a mayoral candidate.

"You [EC] say that you will be able to hold the national parliamentary election in a free and fair manner. You won't be able to do it. We've seen you a lot," the BNP leader said.

He castigated CEC Habibul Awal for his remark that Fazlul Karim did not pass away in the attack by the ruling party activists during the voting.

"Did you want his dead body? Did you want him to die? We strongly condemn it," said the BNP leader.

As part of BNP's countrywide programme, the party's Dhaka South City unit staged a march towards Roysaheber Bazar from Gopibagh Sadeque Hossain Khoka Community Centre protesting the ongoing loadshedding across the country and widespread corruption in the power sector.

Dhaka North City unit BNP also marched towards Karwan Bazar from Mohakhali on the same ground. BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the programme.

In an address before the start of the march, Fakhrul said the government has hiked the power tariffs repeatedly, but people are facing load-shedding across the country. "But they (govt) celebrated the success of gaining self-sufficiency in power with a spectacular firework and laser show a few days back."

He said the government set up quick rental power plants by taking away money from people's pockets and paying money to even power plants that remain out of production.

"This government's only job is to cut public pockets. We used to shout and catch when anyone pickpockets in any meeting. It's now the time to catch the current regime which is the real pickpocket.

It's cutting our pockets every day by raising the prices of everything, including the essential items," the BNP leader observed.

He said 10 pro-ruling party businessmen are controlling the power sector and syphoning off money abroad. "We are to pay Tk78,000 crore as capacity charge every year."

 The BNP leader said the government is now unable to supply the required power for the lack of fuel and energy.  "So, economists are now saying the role model of Bangladesh's development has now become a reason for headache."

Top News

CEC / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

8h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

8h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

3h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

5h | TBS SPORTS
F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'