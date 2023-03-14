Fakhrul questions why govt allowed the Ahmadiyya religious event, calls it ‘controversial’

Politics

UNB
14 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:26 pm

Related News

Fakhrul questions why govt allowed the Ahmadiyya religious event, calls it ‘controversial’

UNB
14 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:26 pm
File photo.
File photo.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has questioned the government for allowing to hold the Ahmadiyya community's recent religious event in Panchagarh and called the congregation "controversial".

"Why did the government give permission to hold such a controversial event?"  Fakhrul said in a press conference on Monday, video of which has generated reaction among netizens on social media.

Communal attacks on the Ahmadiyya community's religious event in Panchagarh on 3 March left two dead and over 50 injured. The angry mob also looted around 20 houses belonging to the Ahmadiyya community located in Ahmednagar.

Fakhrul's remark comes at a time when Basherkella – a pro-Jamaat-e-Islami Twitter account – condemned police action to stop the violence over the Ahmadiyya religious event and called for "boycotting" the community. The Ahmadiyya community has called it a "hate campaign" against them.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami's Acting Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum issued a statement on 5 March, asking the government to officially declare the Ahmadiyya community "non-Muslim".

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / Ahmadiyya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

3h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

4h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

5h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

18m | TBS Today
Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

3h | TBS SPORTS
Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

21h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July