Fakhrul questions why govt allowed the Ahmadiyya religious event, calls it ‘controversial’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has questioned the government for allowing to hold the Ahmadiyya community's recent religious event in Panchagarh and called the congregation "controversial".

"Why did the government give permission to hold such a controversial event?" Fakhrul said in a press conference on Monday, video of which has generated reaction among netizens on social media.

Communal attacks on the Ahmadiyya community's religious event in Panchagarh on 3 March left two dead and over 50 injured. The angry mob also looted around 20 houses belonging to the Ahmadiyya community located in Ahmednagar.

Fakhrul's remark comes at a time when Basherkella – a pro-Jamaat-e-Islami Twitter account – condemned police action to stop the violence over the Ahmadiyya religious event and called for "boycotting" the community. The Ahmadiyya community has called it a "hate campaign" against them.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami's Acting Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum issued a statement on 5 March, asking the government to officially declare the Ahmadiyya community "non-Muslim".