Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on elections: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should apologise for his negative comments on the country's fair elections.

"Withdrawing his words, Mirza Fakhrul must seek apology for his negative comments on the country's fair elections," he said during a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Krishak League at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office this morning on the occasion of inauguration of a three-month tree plantation programme.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, questioned how Fakhrul made such an indecent and poisonous statement over the country's electoral system.

"Did he not see the elections of Gazipur, Barishal, Khulna and Cox's Bazar? How did he [Fakhrul] make such an indecent statement?" he asked.

The AL general secretary said, "What will the US visa policy do here after the use of such an absolutely indecent word as it is an obstacle to fair elections?"

Informing that BNP men vandalised Bangabandhu's photo in Chattogram, he said, "Many are talking from abroad today but what steps does the world take? Is it not an impediment to fair elections? Who did it? BNP and its allies committed the offence."

Demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in vandalism of Bangabandhu's photo, Quader said if they are arrested, they (BNP leaders) will say human rights are being violated.

Responding to another comment by Mirza Fakhrul, he said as the BNP failed in all movements, late Zafrullah Chowdhury said the BNP was a party with broken limbs.

"Our knees are not broken, our knees are not trembling. BNP leaders' knees have also started shaking in fear of defeat in elections," he added.

The AL general secretary said the ruling Awami League is not afraid of anyone as the AL leaders have the power of faith and patriotism.

"The AL's source of strength is the people of this country," he added.

Quader alleged that the BNP leaders shout in the name of politics, make falsehoods and complain to foreigners so that Bangladesh falls in trouble.

He said today a plot is underway over the elections of Bangladesh at home and abroad, and lobbyists have been hired spending millions of Taka.

The minister said the letters of six members of the European Union and six congressmen of the United States read that human rights are being violated in Bangladesh and fair elections must be ensured.

"The country is ours but the headache is theirs," he said.

AL agriculture and cooperative affairs secretary Faridunnahar Laili and Krishak League general secretary Advocate Umme Kulsum Smriti, among others, spoke at the meeting with Krishak League president Samir Chandra in the chair.

Later, Ouader distributed saplings among the presidents and general secretaries of various district units of Krishak League.