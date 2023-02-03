Fakhrul makes falsehood over voter turnout in by-polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir lied over the voter turnout in recent by-polls to six constituencies in the country.

"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has allegedly tried to confuse the nation by presenting false information about the attendance of voters in the by-polls to six seats held on 1 February," Quader said in a statement.

Citing a calculation made by the BNP that the voter presence in the by-polls was not more than five percent, which was totally baseless and fabricated, said the ruling party leader.

Fakhrul made this 'shameless falsehood' aiming to gain heinous political interest, said Quader, adding, "Over 25% voters in all the by-polls casted their votes ...even the voter attendance in Thakurgaon-3 by-polls was almost 45%."

The voters came to the polling stations and casted their votes even amid extreme cold weather, said the minister. As the by-polls were not related with the change of the government and that's why people were less interested to vote compare to the national elections, he added.

Usually, the attendance of voters definitely will increase in the national elections and cast their votes with due enthusiasm, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said.

Referring to graft cases unleashed by the BNP, the ruling party general secretary said, "The ruling Awami League is always working for the development of the nation as well as the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"The Prime Minister has declared 'zero' tolerance against the corruption," he said in his statement.

On the contrary, Quader said, "Corruption is inherent in BNP...even 'Hawa Bhaban' also was established led by Tareque Rahman aiming to institutionalise the corruption."

Criticizing Mirza Fakhrul's unawareness on commodity prices, Quader said since commodity price hike is now a consequence of Russia-Ukraine war, saying that he (Fakhrul) was blaming the government for raising commodity price without taking the global phenomenon in his consideration.

Violation of human rights, killing minorities and torture on opposition are the political character of BNP, said the ruling party leader.

"Falsehood is their (BNP) only tool," he said.

The BNP leaders is now formulating the blue print of the conspiracy without getting any response from the mass people, said Quader, adding that and that's why the people did not response to their movement.

The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is firm to establish a transparent and accountable government and that's why she has announced for building a 'Smart Bangladesh' as a whole.

