Quader trashes Fakhrul’s claim about Western support

Politics

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:32 pm

Related News

Quader trashes Fakhrul’s claim about Western support

Quader said the Awami League will resist BNP’s “blockade programme,” called in the name of holding a rally, in Dhaka city on Wednesday.

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:32 pm
File photo
File photo

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has refuted BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's claim regarding the "support" of the Western world for the movement aimed at overthrowing the government. 

He said the Awami League will resist BNP's "blockade programme," called in the name of holding a rally, in Dhaka city on Wednesday.

Obaidul Quader, who also serves as the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at a rally organised by Juba League at AL's central office in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday.

"Mirza Fakhrul is saying the backing by western countries has boosted morale of BNP activists but the reality is the western countries keep saying that they are not supporting any particular party. The USA as well Europe are giving similar statements," he said.

Claiming that Mirza Fakhrul is spreading misleading and false news, Obaidul Quader said no attempt by the BNP to create anarchy in the country will be tolerated. 

"The Awami League will ensure control of the streets in the city on 18 October. BNP activists have secretly entered into the capital city. 

"Mirza Fakhrul has advised the BNP activists to bring extra clothing so that they can stay longer and lay siege to Dhaka. Will the AL activists let them do that freely? Activists of the AL including Swechhasebak League, Sramik League are ready to thwart any attempt of laying siege to Dhaka city," he said.

Addressing the BNP activists, Quader warned that although they have "entered Dhaka secretly", they will not be able to escape, and they should be prepared to face an unfortunate fate. "You have secretly entered Dhaka city. But you will not be able to escape. You will have to face a tragic fate."

Obaidul Quader said the AL is not afraid of "evil forces". "We are getting courage from people's support. As long as the people stand with us, there is no reason to fear." 

He asserted that the Awami League stands for justice and principles.

AL central committee member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Organising Secretary Mirza Azam also addressed the rally presided over by Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

47m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World