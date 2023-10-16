Quader trashes Fakhrul’s claim about Western support

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has refuted BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's claim regarding the "support" of the Western world for the movement aimed at overthrowing the government.

He said the Awami League will resist BNP's "blockade programme," called in the name of holding a rally, in Dhaka city on Wednesday.

Obaidul Quader, who also serves as the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at a rally organised by Juba League at AL's central office in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday.

"Mirza Fakhrul is saying the backing by western countries has boosted morale of BNP activists but the reality is the western countries keep saying that they are not supporting any particular party. The USA as well Europe are giving similar statements," he said.

Claiming that Mirza Fakhrul is spreading misleading and false news, Obaidul Quader said no attempt by the BNP to create anarchy in the country will be tolerated.

"The Awami League will ensure control of the streets in the city on 18 October. BNP activists have secretly entered into the capital city.

"Mirza Fakhrul has advised the BNP activists to bring extra clothing so that they can stay longer and lay siege to Dhaka. Will the AL activists let them do that freely? Activists of the AL including Swechhasebak League, Sramik League are ready to thwart any attempt of laying siege to Dhaka city," he said.

Addressing the BNP activists, Quader warned that although they have "entered Dhaka secretly", they will not be able to escape, and they should be prepared to face an unfortunate fate. "You have secretly entered Dhaka city. But you will not be able to escape. You will have to face a tragic fate."

Obaidul Quader said the AL is not afraid of "evil forces". "We are getting courage from people's support. As long as the people stand with us, there is no reason to fear."

He asserted that the Awami League stands for justice and principles.

AL central committee member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Organising Secretary Mirza Azam also addressed the rally presided over by Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash.