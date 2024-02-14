Fakhrul, Khasru secure bail; no bar to walk out of jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday (14 February) granted bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case filed over vandalising the residence of the Chief Justice (CJ) during the grand rally of the party on 28 October last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges Court's acting judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader passed the order after hearing a petition in this regard, lawyer Syed Joynul Abedin said.

The lawyer said said since his clients secured bail in all the cases filed against them, so there is no bar to walk out of jail.

On 29 October, police filed a case with Ramna Police on charges of vandalism and attack on the Chief Justice's residence during the BNP rally on 28 October.

Apart from Fakhrul, 59 BNP leaders and activists were accused in the case.

At least 11 cases were filed against Fakhrul and 10 cases against Khasru over violence centering the 28 rally October in Dhaka.

Fakhrul was arrested from his Gulshan house on 29 October and has been in jail since then. Amir Khasru was arrested from his Gulshan residence on 3 November.

