Fakhrul hopeful about success of peaceful movement

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday expressed high hopes that the ongoing political crisis in the country will be resolved with the restoration of democracy through their party's peaceful movement.

"We – all the political parties of this country – have got united on the basis of [our] one-point demand as we want resignation of this regime, and a free and transparent election under a caretaker government," he said while speaking at a seminar today. 

The BNP leader also said he is confident that they [Awami League] will realise their demands.

"The people of Bangladesh have always won through united efforts and peaceful movements. We believe that the people of Bangladesh will be able to restore democracy through a peaceful movement this time as well," he said.

The BNP arranged the seminar 'A Democratic Future for Bangladesh and the Indo-Pacific Strategy' at a city hotel. BNP standing committee member and its international relations committee Chairman Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury presented the keynote paper at the programme.

Slamming the government for repressing the opposition leaders and activists, Fakhrul said the nation is passing through the most critical time.

He said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who struggled throughout her entire life for the cause of democracy, is now critically ill without proper treatment due to extreme vengeance of the ruling party.

"Our party's around 700 people, including three former MPs, have been subjected to enforced disappearance. 45 lakh of our people have been facing false cases. Many of us are being sentenced before the elections so that they can't participate in the polls," the BNP leader said.

He said the government has created a situation in the country where only the Awami League can take part in the election and retain power keeping the opposition parties away from voting.

