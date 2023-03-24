Fakhrul has no freedom of expression in BNP's politics: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has no freedom of expression in BNP's internal politics.

"We understand the pain of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. In fact, he has no freedom of expression in the BNP's internal politics. Without any question, Fakhrul and others (BNP leaders) are compelled to accept the messages coming from faraway London," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP has been running as per the prescription of an convicted fugitive, while undemocratic and unconstitutional committees of BNP are formed and dissolved, and BNP trades over its committees and nominations.

Seeing his hapless face repeatedly in the mirror, he said, Fakhrul makes the people's freedom of expression captive in the same frame and that is why he is involved in delivering poisonous statements against the government.

The AL general secretary said Fakhrul talked about the freedom of speech and expression, and such statement is nothing but the devil listening to the scriptures.

He said BNP never believes in the people's freedom of speech and expression as BNP was born by capturing the state power keeping commoners at gun point.

The Awami League continues struggle and movement to establish the people's freedom of speech and expression and their freedoms have been sustained under the skilled leadership of successful statesman Sheikh Hasina, Quader said.

He said the closed door of freedom of expression was made open by reconstructing Digital Bangladesh.

The government has expanded the freedom of expression by giving registration to over 50 private television channels, FM radios and community radios and more than 100 newspapers, the AL general secretary said.

At the same time, he said, the door of the freedom of expression was opened through different social media platforms because of Digital Bangladesh.

Quader said through the misuse of the freedom of expression, Fakhrul and other BNP leaders are making constant falsehood shamelessly against the government.

Apart from enjoying freedom of expression, BNP leaders do not hesitate to conduct propaganda against the government, he said.

The AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is running the incumbent government holding the hopes and expectations of commoners.

Observing that there was no freedom of expression and minimum rights of the people during the BNP era, he said innocent people demanding electricity and farmers seeking fertilizers were shot to death during the reign of BNP.

Misusing the state mechanism, BNP carried out grenade attacks on August 21 in 2004 aiming to destroy the Awami League, Quader said.