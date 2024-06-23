Fakhrul expresses concern over BPSA statement on corruption stories in media

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed concern over the Bangladesh Police Service Association's (BPSA's) statement regarding media reports on corruption allegations against its former and current officials, calling it a threat to the media uncovering the truth.

"You have seen the corruption stories of several police officers [exposed by media]. The stories regarding corruption allegations against some other police officers are also surfacing," he said while speaking at a doa and milad mahfil today (23 June).

At the event, the BNP leader mentioned that media outlets also published stories on corruption involving former Army Chief Aziz Ahmed.

"But I am surprised to notice that the Police Association sent a statement to journalists, threatening them not to publish the truth (news on police corruption, fearing it might tarnish their image," Fakhrul said.

He said both the country's people and the global community are now aware that some members of the police force have amassed substantial wealth through extensive corruption in collaboration with the current 'illegitimate' government.

"They are not only destroying the state machinery but also leading efforts to destroy democracy. Those involved in such actions must be held accountable for undermining democracy," Fakhrul observed.

As part of the party's nationwide programme, BNP organised the doa and milad mahfil at its Nayapaltan central office, praying for the swift recovery of its chairperson, Khaleda Zia, who is currently receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

Earlier on 21 June, the BPSA issued a statement condemning what it termed a "smear campaign" orchestrated by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

It claimed that recent reports against police members were exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.

The statement called for greater caution and adherence to journalistic principles in future reporting on the police.

"We urge the media to refrain from publishing such misleading reports in the interest of public safety and order," the statement reads.