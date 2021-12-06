Fakhrul demands State Minister Murad’s resignation

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 03:01 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the resignation of State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Md Murad Hassan for his indecent remarks against family members of Ziaur Rahman.

Mirza Fakhrul made this demand in a statement on Monday.

An interview of Murad Hasan has recently gone viral on social media.

In the video, he made various comments about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, her son Tarique Rahman and granddaughter Zaima Rahman which is being sharply criticized by netizens.

In the statement, Mirza Fakhrul said such remarks by a person who is holding a national flag had shocked the entire nation.

The BNP leader said that Khaleda Zia's condition is very critical and she is not being allowed getting proper treatment abroad. In this situation, obscene propaganda about a female member of her family and various members of her family has already generated hatred against him from all sections of the conscious masses across the country.

Terming Murad Hasan's remarks as baseless, politically malicious and anti-women and racist, he demanded a public apology from Murad Hasan and his resignation after withdrawing his remark.
 

