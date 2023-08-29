Fakhrul calls for withdrawing lawsuits against Dr Yunus

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 05:00 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for withdrawing all lawsuits against Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"A hundred years later the people of this nation will remember him [Yunus] with reverence and will be ashamed to think that such a noble man was treated so badly by this government. All cases against him should be withdrawn immediately," said Fakhrul in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday (29 August).

Fakhrul also said, "He [Yunus] is an eminent person of this country. Those who want to belittle him and insult him, will never be able to reach the same height as him even if they are born again.

"Accept this inevitable fact and stop harassing him."

Earlier on Monday (28 August), 18 workers of Grameen Telecom lodged a case against Dr Yunus, who serves as the chairman of the company, accusing him of siphoning off their entitled dividends.

After a hearing on Monday, Judge Marina Yasmin of Dhaka Labour Court-3 issued a summons requiring Dr Yunus to respond by 16 October.

Besides, the trial of another case against Dr Yunus is pending in the Dhaka Labour Court-3.

