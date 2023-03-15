Fakhrul calls AL a 'pathological thief'

Politics

UNB
15 March, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

Fakhrul calls AL a 'pathological thief'

UNB
15 March, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 06:51 pm
Fakhrul calls AL a &#039;pathological thief&#039;

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday accused the Awami League of rigging votes in Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections and branded the ruling party as a 'pathological thief'.

He said, "Their (AL's) only aim is to indulge in theft. We usually call them vote thieves. They rig votes in the national elections and even in Union Parishad polls. Now they rigged votes in the Supreme Court and Dhaka Bars. In fact, they are pathological thieves," he said.

Speaking at a discussion programme, the BNP leader also said Awami League does nothing, but steal. "They make their living by stealing and it is their profession and addiction...They also depleted the country's resources through theft."

He also alleged that the ruling party destroyed the country's power sector by indulging in widespread stealing.

Regarding the SCBA polls, Fakhrul said there was a ruckus in the Supreme Court after false and stamped ballot papers were found there on Tuesday night, the night before the election. "They (pro-AL lawyers) assaulted our seven-time elected Supreme Court Bar Secretary (Mahbubuddin Khokon) and wounded him. "

He also said a case was filed against 1,000 pro-BNP lawyers, including Khokon, over the incident.

"What country do we live in now? Where have we brought this country to? Awami League has to answer the people for this. They have taken this country to extreme destruction. They have destroyed all our culture, traditions and democratic values. They have destroyed all our democratic institutions..." the BNP leader bemoaned.

The two-day voting in SCBA elections started around 10 am on Wednesday, but it was suspended immediately when some pro-BNP lawyers staged demonstrations demanding the formation of an election conducting committee led by a neutral person.

The discussion programme was arranged at the Jatiya Press Club marking the launching of the book titled "Amar Rajnitir Rojnamcha" written by BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

9h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

9h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

1h | TBS Entertainment
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

30m | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

2h | TBS Entertainment
Talk to the plants, stay healthy

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

4h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 