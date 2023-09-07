Fakhrul alleges govt's attempt to suppress electoral competition

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul voiced concerns about the government's alleged efforts to sideline opposition leaders and activists in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

Fakhrul pointed to the sentencing of prominent figures such as Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman as evidence of what he perceives as a deliberate strategy.

Speaking at a prayer event organised for the recovery of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu, Fakhrul accused the government of exploiting the legal system for political gain.

He asserted that this is part of a broader plot to secure and perpetuate their hold on power.

Fakhrul drew attention to the global context, highlighting how democratic nations are upholding the principles of free democracy and voting rights.

He also underscored the public's increasing demands for their rights, particularly as seen in the protests on the streets of Dhaka.

Fakhrul expressed alarm over the initiation of new cases and the rapid disposal of old ones, suggesting that this is a concerted effort to remove opposition voices from the political landscape.

He further noted that despite activists diligently attending court proceedings, many are being detained, which he argues is a strategy for maintaining power.

Fakhrul went on to declare that, under the current government, he believes there will be no fair elections.

He cited the Jatiya Party's stance, asserting that they too hold the view that a fair election is currently unattainable.

He also accused the ruling Awami League of spreading false information.

Fakhrul criticised certain editors, intellectuals, and teachers who he feels are defending the government without cause, calling on them to listen to the will of the people.

He urged them to join the ranks of those advocating for change, emphasising that the time for action is imminent.

Fakhrul underscored the pivotal role he sees for Dhaka Metropolitan BNP in the upcoming movement for change.