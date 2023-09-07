Fakhrul alleges govt's attempt to suppress electoral competition

Politics

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 09:00 pm

Related News

Fakhrul alleges govt's attempt to suppress electoral competition

Fakhrul drew attention to the global context, highlighting how democratic nations are upholding the principles of free democracy and voting rights. 

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 09:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul voiced concerns about the government's alleged efforts to sideline opposition leaders and activists in the lead-up to the upcoming elections. 

Fakhrul pointed to the sentencing of prominent figures such as Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman as evidence of what he perceives as a deliberate strategy. 

Speaking at a prayer event organised for the recovery of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu, Fakhrul accused the government of exploiting the legal system for political gain. 

He asserted that this is part of a broader plot to secure and perpetuate their hold on power.

Fakhrul drew attention to the global context, highlighting how democratic nations are upholding the principles of free democracy and voting rights. 

He also underscored the public's increasing demands for their rights, particularly as seen in the protests on the streets of Dhaka. 

Fakhrul expressed alarm over the initiation of new cases and the rapid disposal of old ones, suggesting that this is a concerted effort to remove opposition voices from the political landscape.

He further noted that despite activists diligently attending court proceedings, many are being detained, which he argues is a strategy for maintaining power. 

Fakhrul went on to declare that, under the current government, he believes there will be no fair elections. 

He cited the Jatiya Party's stance, asserting that they too hold the view that a fair election is currently unattainable. 

He also accused the ruling Awami League of spreading false information. 

Fakhrul criticised certain editors, intellectuals, and teachers who he feels are defending the government without cause, calling on them to listen to the will of the people. 

He urged them to join the ranks of those advocating for change, emphasising that the time for action is imminent. 

Fakhrul underscored the pivotal role he sees for Dhaka Metropolitan BNP in the upcoming movement for change.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS