Fakhrul, Abbas seek interim bail, hearing today

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas have sought interim bail again at the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court in a case filed over the 7 December clash between police and the party men in the capital's Nayapaltan area.

The bail petition was placed before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman on Wednesday (21 December). The court fixed the hearing at 3pm, said BNP lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder.

After being denied bail thrice over the same case, the former BNP ministers applied once again just six days after the recent court order.

According to lawyers and family sources, a total of 92 cases have been filed against Mirza Fakhrul in the last 10 years. Of these, 20 to 25 are now active, said lawyers handling his cases. The BNP secretary general has served 350 days in jail since 2012.

Earlier, a team of the Detective Branch of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their residences in the capital. Later in the day, a Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail petitions.

Following a special bail plea shortly after, a Dhaka court rejected bail to 224 BNP activists and leaders including Fakhrul and Abbas.

After an unconventional delay, the two BNP veterans were provided with division facilities after a writ was lodged on behalf of Mirza Fakhrul's wife Rahat Ara Begum and Mirza Abbas' wife Afroza Abbas.