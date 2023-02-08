Fakhrul, Abbas get permanent bail in Nayapaltan case

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 02:24 pm

Fakhrul, Abbas get permanent bail in Nayapaltan case

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 02:24 pm
File photo
File photo

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and party's standing committee member Mirza Abbas have been granted permanent bail in a case filed over the clash between police and party activists in Nayapaltan on 7 December last year.

The senior BNP leaders were released on interim bail on 9 January after serving a month in jail over the case.

After being arrested on 9 December last year, the opposition leaders were denied bail four times in lower courts before the Appellate Division upheld a High Court order granting them bail.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas on 9 December from their residences in separate raids in the capital, a day before the party's mass rally in the capital.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan on 7 December centring the rally. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.

BNP, however, arranged the rally in absence of Fakhrul and Abbas and placed a 10-point demand, including the resignation of the current government and holding the next polls under a non-party polls-time government.

