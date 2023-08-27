Fake news spread over three senior leaders' medical visit to Singapore: BNP

BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday alleged that misinformation has been spread over their party top leaders' visit to Singapore for treatment.

"They (three BNP leaders) went there (Singapore) for treatment as they are seriously ill," he said.

Talking to reporters after paying tribute to the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam by placing wreaths on his grave next to the Dhaka University Central Mosque marking his 47th death anniversary, Rizvi said BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain went to Singapore one-and-a-half months ago in a critical condition.

He said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas are also seriously ill and they often have to go to Singapore for treatment and health checkups.

"Various kinds of misinformation has been spread over the matter unnecessarily…they went there just for treatment," the BNP leader said.

As his attention was drawn to various speculation about the BNP leaders meeting in Singapore on next polls, Rizvi said it is completely untrue and fabricated.

Rizvi said the poems and songs of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam are still relevant under the current situation of the country.

He said Nazrul's poems and songs inspire the people who are deprived of different rights and freedom of expression to carry out a struggle to get back their rights and restore democracy.

On Saturday, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and his three family members went to Singapore for treatment as he has long been suffering from multiple diseases, including stomach problems.

Earlier on Thursday last, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum and daughter Mirza Safaruh also went to Singapore.

He has now been undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital for various health complications, including a blockage in the nerve in his neck.

On Jun 27 last, BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain also went to Singapore with a brain tumor problem for better treatment.