Fake news spread over three senior leaders' medical visit to Singapore: BNP

Politics

UNB
27 August, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 08:25 pm

Related News

Fake news spread over three senior leaders' medical visit to Singapore: BNP

"The three BNP leaders went to Singapore for treatment as they are seriously ill,” said Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

UNB
27 August, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Fake news spread over three senior leaders&#039; medical visit to Singapore: BNP

BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday alleged that misinformation has been spread over their party top leaders' visit to Singapore for treatment.

"They (three BNP leaders) went there (Singapore) for treatment as they are seriously ill," he said.

Talking to reporters after paying tribute to the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam by placing wreaths on his grave next to the Dhaka University Central Mosque marking his 47th death anniversary, Rizvi said BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain went to Singapore one-and-a-half months ago in a critical condition.

He said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas are also seriously ill and they often have to go to Singapore for treatment and health checkups.

"Various kinds of misinformation has been spread over the matter unnecessarily…they went there just for treatment," the BNP leader said.

As his attention was drawn to various speculation about the BNP leaders meeting in Singapore on next polls, Rizvi said it is completely untrue and fabricated.

Rizvi said the poems and songs of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam are still relevant under the current situation of the country.

He said Nazrul's poems and songs inspire the people who are deprived of different rights and freedom of expression to carry out a struggle to get back their rights and restore democracy.

On Saturday, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and his three family members went to Singapore for treatment as he has long been suffering from multiple diseases, including stomach problems.

Earlier on Thursday last, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum and daughter Mirza Safaruh also went to Singapore.

He has now been undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital for various health complications, including a blockage in the nerve in his neck.

On Jun 27 last, BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain also went to Singapore with a brain tumor problem for better treatment.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

7m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh