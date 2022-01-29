Fair election not possible under partisan government: Gono Odikhar Parishad

Politics

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 09:14 pm

Related News

Fair election not possible under partisan government: Gono Odikhar Parishad

It demands reinstatement of the caretaker government system to ensure a level-playing field for all parties

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 09:14 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Member Secretary of Gono Odikhar Parishad and former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur said that it is not possible to hold a free and fair national election under any partisan government.

Terming the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill anti-people, he said, "The last two election commissions, formed by search committees under the present government, have failed to hold fair elections in the country. Now, it is clear that fair elections are not possible under any party government."

Nurul Huq Nur said this at a press conference at the party's central office at Purana Paltan area in the capital on Saturday.
 
Reading out a written statement at the press conference, he said the bill has been passed in parliament to fulfil the will of the ruling party, without paying heed to the opinion of the opposition members of parliament and political leaders. Moreover, it provides impunity to the formation of the last two controversial election commissions. Such an anti-people law is alarming for a country's democracy.
 
"If the election commission is formed without any political consensus, it will not reflect the opinion of the people. The commission will certainly be like the two previous controversial commissions," Nur said.

"The government should take initiative to hold talks with the representatives of political parties, organisations and civil society to resolve the ongoing political and electoral crisis in the country," he said.

He demanded that the government must reinstate the non-partisan and impartial caretaker government system to ensure a level-playing field that is mandatory for holding a free and fair election.

Commenting on the recent US ban on some Rapid Action Battalion personnel, Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Reza 
Kibria said, "More sanctions are in the offing, rest assured. Now, not only the government is in danger, but the country also. The government should hold talks with all the opposition parties over how to overcome this danger."
 
Gono Odikhar Parishad's Senior Joint Conveners Rashed Khan and Faruk Hasan, Joint Conveners Saddam Hussein, Sohrab Hossain, Shakiuzzaman and Shahidul Fahim, Senior Joint Member Secretary Ataullah, Joint Conveners Abduz Zaher and Fatema Tasnim, among others, were also present at the press conference.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

'Gono Odhikar Parishad' / Nurul Haque Nur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

5h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

6h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

8h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

1h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

2h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP