Fair election not possible under partisan government: BNP tells visiting US congressmen

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has reiterated its call for holding the upcoming national election under an interim caretaker government.

During a meeting with the visiting US congressmen Ed Case and Richard McCormick today, BNP leaders also informed them that a free and fair election is not possible under any partisan government.

The representatives of BNP, ruling Awami League, Jatiya Party and other political parties attended the meeting held at the residence of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Sunday (13 August).

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie said, "When they [the congressmen] inquired about the election system, we informed them that fair election is not possible under a partisan government. We emphasised the need for the election to be held under a caretaker government to ensure its neutrality."

He also said the previous elections were held under a partisan government and those were not conducted in a fair manner.

Congressman McCormick is representing the Republican Party from Georgia, and Case is from the Democratic Party, Hawaii.

Case and McCormick will visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on Monday and hold meetings with various stakeholders.

The US embassy said they are pleased to welcome the first congressional delegation since 2017.

While in Dhaka, representatives McCormick and Case are meeting with government officials, and civil society members to discuss the importance of free and fair elections and issues of mutual interest to strengthen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States.