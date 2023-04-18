Ex-MP Habib’s life sentence a master plan of the govt: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has alleged that the life imprisonment verdict against party leaders, including former MP Habibul Islam Habib, is a part of the government's master plan against the opposition party.

A Satkhira court today sentenced former BNP lawmaker Habibul Islam Habib, Jubo Dal leaders Abdul Quader Bachchu, Arifur Rahsan and BNP leader Ripon to a lifetime in jail in two cases filed over the attack on then-opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's motorcade in Satkhira on 30 August 2002.

"We strongly reject this verdict and demand immediate withdrawal of the fabricated and politically motivated cases filed against former MP Habibul Islam Habib and the party's leaders and activists in this incident, BNP acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince said at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office on Tuesday.

"We believe that these verdicts are being announced against our leaders and activists under the direction of the illegal government, which wants to eliminate the opposition party," he added

He alleged that the government made the courts subservient to its politics motivated by revenge.

"Although Habibul Islam Habib and other BNP leaders and activists were not involved in this incident, the government falsely implicated them in this case out of political vengeance," Emran Saleh said.

He further said the BNP strongly condemned and expressed deep concern over today's verdict.

