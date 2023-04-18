Ex-MP Habib’s life sentence a master plan of the govt: BNP

Politics

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 05:29 pm

Related News

Ex-MP Habib’s life sentence a master plan of the govt: BNP

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 05:29 pm
Ex-MP Habib’s life sentence a master plan of the govt: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has alleged that the life imprisonment verdict against party leaders, including former MP Habibul Islam Habib, is a part of the government's master plan against the opposition party.

A Satkhira court today sentenced former BNP lawmaker Habibul Islam Habib, Jubo Dal leaders Abdul Quader Bachchu, Arifur Rahsan and BNP leader Ripon to a lifetime in jail in two cases filed over the attack on then-opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's motorcade in Satkhira on 30 August 2002.

"We strongly reject this verdict and demand immediate withdrawal of the fabricated and politically motivated cases filed against former MP Habibul Islam Habib and the party's leaders and activists in this incident, BNP acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince said at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hasina's motorcade attack: 4 including former BNP MP get life, 44 get seven years jail

"We believe that these verdicts are being announced against our leaders and activists under the direction of the illegal government, which wants to eliminate the opposition party," he added  

He alleged that the government made the courts subservient to its politics motivated by revenge.

"Although Habibul Islam Habib and other BNP leaders and activists were not involved in this incident, the government falsely implicated them in this case out of political vengeance," Emran Saleh said.

He further said the BNP strongly condemned and expressed deep concern over today's verdict.
 

Top News

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

4h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

5h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

5h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

6h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

2h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

1h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

7h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away