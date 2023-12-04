Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon to contest for Dhaka-6 constituency

The nomination of Md Sayeed Khokon, the AL-backed candidate for the Dhaka-6 constituency, has been accepted.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Sabirul Alam gave the announcement after scrutinising the nomination papers at his office in Segunbagicha at 10:30am on Monday (4 December).

Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, member of the central executive committee of Bangladesh Awami League and former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, was present during the scrutiny of nomination papers.

He thanked the returning officer for accepting his nomination paper.

Following the announcement, Sayeed Khokon said, "Our leader [AL President Sheikh Hasina] always says that we are committed to conducting a free, fair and acceptable election. We are moving towards a participatory, free and fair election through multiple candidatures in all constituencies of the country. We are very happy that we are going to present a festive election to the nation."

In response to questions from reporters regarding whether the polls will be competitive or not, he said, "It completely depends on the opponents. I am optimistic about winning."

"By God's mercy, my late father Mohammad Hanif saved the leader [Hasina] with his own life. I am his child. I am ready to accept any decision of my leader," he added.

Sayeed Khokon is the son of the late Mohammad Hanif, who was the president of Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League and mayor of Dhaka City Corporation.

Sayeed Khokon was the former organising secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League in 2004 and the former executive member of the Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League in 2016.

Besides, in 1987, he served as the former legal affairs secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan Ward 33 unit of Awami League.

Earlier on 11 January 2023, two cases were filed against Sayeed Khokon for allegedly making derogatory comments against incumbent mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has been dismissed and the other was withdrawn. One of them was later withdrawn, another dismissed by court.

On 29 December 2020, president of the shop owners' association of Gulistan's Phulbaria City Supermarket 2 Delwar Hossain filed a case against seven people including Sayeed Khokon accusing them of embezzling Tk34.89 crore.

However, the Police Bureau of Investigation found no evidence of his involvement, according to the probe report submitted in May this year.