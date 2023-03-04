Ex-Jubo Dal president Nirob ‘arrested’ as BNP marched city roads

Former president of Jatoyatabadi Jubo Dal Saiful Alam Nirob was reportedly taken into custody by police in the Tejgaon area of the capital on Saturday (4 February), ahead of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) march across the city.

The BNP claimed that Nirob was detained around 3pm, while he was preparing to participate in the party's road march demanding the government address the increase in commodity prices and pressing their 10-point demands.

However, police have not made any statement regarding the arrest.

Meanwhile, the leaders and activists of Tejgaon Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal and other organisations brought out a procession to protest the arrest.

Jubo Dal leader Aminul Islam said that the arrest was completely illegal.

Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Tejgaon division, told The Business Standard that a leader was arrested from Tejgaon but could not give details regarding the arrest.

He said that police will disclose the matter later.

On the other hand, the Awami League activists allegedly attacked BNP's procession in the Turag area of the capital.

Shairul Kabir Khan, an official of the media wing of the BNP chairperson, said several BNP men were injured in the attack.