Ex-cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder appointed as special assistant to Dr Yunus
“While holding the post of special assistant, he shall be entitled to the rank, pay and allowances of an adviser,” reads a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today
Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder has been appointed as special assistant to the Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.
"While holding the post of special assistant, he shall be entitled to the rank, pay and allowances of an adviser," reads a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today (12 August).