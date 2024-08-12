Ex-cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder appointed as special assistant to Dr Yunus

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 08:23 pm

Ali Imam Majumder, Special Assistant to chief advisor Dr Yunus. Photo: Collected
Ali Imam Majumder, Special Assistant to chief advisor Dr Yunus. Photo: Collected

Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder has been appointed as special assistant to the Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"While holding the post of special assistant, he shall be entitled to the rank, pay and allowances of an adviser," reads a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today (12 August).
 

