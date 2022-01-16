EVM making queues longer for female voters

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 12:00 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of female voters were seen queuing outside the voting centres in Narayanganj City citing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as the main cause.

Visiting some polling centers in Chashara, Bandar and Siddhirganj areas it was found that female voters needed 10-30 minutes to cast their vote starting from the waiting line to pressing buttons of the EVM machine.

Shanti Chowdhury, a voter of 12 no ward of NCC told TBS that it took around 10 minutes to cast her vote as the queue was not long at the morning.

"I have casted my vote for the councilor position at first, but when I pressed the button for selecting the candidate for mayoral position there was no sign of a green signal. But the polling officer told me that my vote has been casted", she said.

"I found that EVM is kind of a hassle for women as most of them casted vote in EVM for the first time," she added.

Faysal Kabir, presiding officer of ABC School voting centre told TBS that they are witnessing slow casting at female booths as they are not enough aware of the system.

Another voter Shahida Begum told her mother-in-law in her 70s Chandra Banu didn't know anything about the EVM so it took more time for her.

Zarina Begum, couldn't remember her actual age but she smiled after casting her vote. Zarina a resident of Maura Potti area casted her vote and raise her inked thumb.

"I have no one at my home, no child no relative but I have come to cast my vote and it is done", she said.

"When asked how the experience was with EVM she said machines are always difficult for us especially at 80/90 years old. But they have instructed me and I have done my job," she added.

Bholanath Podder son of Zui Bala Podder, 93, was carrying her mother after casting her vote. Talking to TBS Bholanath said it was their duty to elect a mayor or councilor for the development of the city.

"So, age cannot stop up from coming to the polling center. My mother casted her vote, and it's your duty to cast yours," he said.

