Everything will be fine by 30 November: Quader on BNP, AL leaders contesting as independents

Everything will be fine by 30 November, said General Secretary of Awami League Obaidul Quader said regarding Awami League leaders contesting as independent candidates and BNP entering in the upcoming national elections.

"We have no objection to the participation of BNP in the elections, they are welcome. Few people from their party may take part in the election as some are collecting nomination papers. Everything will be fine by 30 November," said the Awami League leader in response to a question from a journalist at the Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi on 28 November.

30 November is the last date for political parties to submit nominations for candidacies to the Election Commission.

Obaidul Quader also said, Awami League will consider all nominations submitted by its leaders and take the appropriate strategic decisions.

"We are observing who wants nominations. There is still time till 17 December to modify and change [nominations]. We will take strategic decisions,"

Obaidul Quader said, "Different people will have different opinions and they are making different comments ahead of the election.

"Our target is to conduct a peaceful, free, fair and credible election. We want to show that we have kept the promise of free and fair elections. After that all criticisms will stop."

Awami League sold nomination forms from 18 November to 21 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

On 15 November, the Election Commission announced that the National Elections will be held on 7 January.