Even if BNP joins, elections cannot be held after 28 January: EC Rashida

Politics

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 04:19 pm

Related News

Even if BNP joins, elections cannot be held after 28 January: EC Rashida

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 04:19 pm
Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana talks to the reporters at her Agargaon office in the capital on Monday, 20 November 2023. Photo: Collected
Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana talks to the reporters at her Agargaon office in the capital on Monday, 20 November 2023. Photo: Collected

The national elections must be held by 28 January, at the latest, even if the BNP decides to participate in the polls, Election Commissioner (EC) Rashida Sultana said today.

"It is imperative that they [BNP] participate within the stipulated election period, as outlined in the constitution. There is no provision to extend the schedule beyond 28 January," she said while speaking at a preparation meeting in Bogura ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections on Monday (27 November).

In response to a query, Rashida Sultana said, 'We encourage all registered parties to participate in the elections. We remain optimistic that they [BNP] will join. If they decide to join, it will be duly acknowledged." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in polling centres, the election commissioner said, "We are currently not in a position to proceed with this decision. The logistics involved in providing cameras for 42 lakh rooms are a significant challenge, as no company currently has the capacity to install such a vast number of cameras at once."

Earlier on 20 November, Rashida Sultana indicated the potential reconsideration or extension of the election schedule should the BNP and its allied parties express intentions to join the electoral process.

Amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, the Election Commission announced that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January.

The political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 5-6 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana / Bangladesh National Election / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

4h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

4h | TBS World
Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

4h | TBS World
Oscar, who had a glimpse of death

Oscar, who had a glimpse of death

5h | TBS Stories
Why do millionaires move to other countries?

Why do millionaires move to other countries?

5h | TBS Economy