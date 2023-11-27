Even if BNP joins, elections cannot be held after 28 January: EC Rashida

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana talks to the reporters at her Agargaon office in the capital on Monday, 20 November 2023. Photo: Collected

The national elections must be held by 28 January, at the latest, even if the BNP decides to participate in the polls, Election Commissioner (EC) Rashida Sultana said today.

"It is imperative that they [BNP] participate within the stipulated election period, as outlined in the constitution. There is no provision to extend the schedule beyond 28 January," she said while speaking at a preparation meeting in Bogura ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections on Monday (27 November).

In response to a query, Rashida Sultana said, 'We encourage all registered parties to participate in the elections. We remain optimistic that they [BNP] will join. If they decide to join, it will be duly acknowledged."

Regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in polling centres, the election commissioner said, "We are currently not in a position to proceed with this decision. The logistics involved in providing cameras for 42 lakh rooms are a significant challenge, as no company currently has the capacity to install such a vast number of cameras at once."

Earlier on 20 November, Rashida Sultana indicated the potential reconsideration or extension of the election schedule should the BNP and its allied parties express intentions to join the electoral process.

Amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, the Election Commission announced that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January.

The political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 5-6 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.