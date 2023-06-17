'Even BNP leader receiving treatment abroad accused in false case'

The government has been filing false cases ahead of the upcoming elections of 2024 as it wants to remove BNP leaders and activists from their homes and respective areas in an unethical manner, Chattogram City unit BNP Convener Dr Shahadat Hossain has alleged.

Even a BNP leader who went for an eye operation in India has been accused in a false case filed by a Chhatra League activist at Chawkbazar police station in the port city, said Dr Shahadat Hossain in a press conference at BNP office in Kazir Dewri area of Chattogram city on Saturday.

"Our youth rally was held on 14 June. Md Yusuf, who was one of the accused in the case filed by a Chhatra League activist at the Chawkbazar police station, was in Chennai, India at that time. He returned to Dhaka on 15 June, but still he was accused in the case filed over the incidents that happened during the youth rally," Dr Shahadat Hossain said.

"Just before the 2018 elections, 55 of our lawmaker candidates were harassed with false cases. If the police harassment is not stopped, we will be forced to announce a strict programme like hartal," he continued.

Dr Shahadat also said, "BNP's Jubo Dal, Swechchhashebak Dal and Chhatra Dal had planned to hold a youth rally at Kazir Dewri intersection on 11 June. But as Jubo League announced a counter programme on the same day, we postponed our rally to 14 June to avoid a conflict. Despite that, Jubo League held rallies in different places across the city on the day of our rally.

When leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal were going to the rally on that day, Chhatra League and Jubo League men attacked and injured them in front of Chittagong College and at Jamal Khan intersection, alleged Dr Shahadat.

Later, two cases were filed in Kotowali and Chawkbazar police stations against over 500 members of the opposition party including BNP leader Ershad Ullah, MI Chowdhury Mamun and Jubo Dal leaders Mosharraf Hossain, and Emdadul Haque Badsha. Since then, the police have started arresting BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram. Chhatra League activists physically harassed Chhatra Dal leader Nadia Nusrat and handed her over to the police in Mirsarai when she was returning from the rally that night. The police arrested her in a case filed in December last year, and later a Chattogram court sent her to jail, said Dr Shahadat.

He further said Awami League goons marred Ziaur Rahman's name with ink in Biplab Udyan. Ziaur Rahman's mural at the Zia Museum was covered by a black cloth. However, during the Great Liberation War, Ziaur Rahman initiated a revolt against the Pakistani forces by saying "we revolt" in the midst of uncertainty due to the surprise attack of the invading forces.

Dr Shahadat Hossain also claimed that BNP men were not involved in vandalising the mural at Jamalkhan intersection, but they were accused in a case filed over the incident. On the previous day, two groups of Jubo League men clashed over announcing their Chattogram city unit committee. They vandalised various structures during the clash.

"If there is any proof or video footage that shows the arrested BNP activists were involved in vandalising the Jamalkhan mural that day, we will accept all responsibility," he added.

Chattogram Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar also spoke at the press conference.

BNP Central Committee Labour Secretary AM Nazim Uddin, Chattogram BNP unit Joint Convener Alhaj MA Aziz, Joint Convener Mohammad Mia Bhola, Abdus Sattar, SM Saiful Alam, Shafiqur Rahman Swapan, Kazi Belal Uddin, Yasin Chowdhury Liton, Md Shah Alam, Abdul Mannan, Convener Committee Member Harun Zaman, Anwar Hossain Lipu, Md Kamrul Islam, Chattogram City Jubo Dal President Mosharraf Hossain Dipti, General Secretary Mohammad Shahed, Swechchhashebak Dal President HM Rashed Khan, Mahila Dal President Monowara Begum Moni, General Secretary Jeli Chowdhury, among others, were also present at the press conference.