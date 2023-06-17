'Even BNP leader receiving treatment abroad accused in false case'

Politics

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 07:08 pm

Related News

'Even BNP leader receiving treatment abroad accused in false case'

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 07:08 pm
&#039;Even BNP leader receiving treatment abroad accused in false case&#039;

The government has been filing false cases ahead of the upcoming elections of 2024 as it wants to remove BNP leaders and activists from their homes and respective areas in an unethical manner, Chattogram City unit BNP Convener Dr Shahadat Hossain has alleged.

Even a BNP leader who went for an eye operation in India has been accused in a false case filed by a Chhatra League activist at Chawkbazar police station in the port city, said Dr Shahadat Hossain in a press conference at BNP office in Kazir Dewri area of Chattogram city on Saturday.

"Our youth rally was held on 14 June. Md Yusuf, who was one of the accused in the case filed by a Chhatra League activist at the Chawkbazar police station, was in Chennai, India at that time. He returned to Dhaka on 15 June, but still he was accused in the case filed over the incidents that happened during the youth rally," Dr Shahadat Hossain said.

"Just before the 2018 elections, 55 of our lawmaker candidates were harassed with false cases. If the police harassment is not stopped, we will be forced to announce a strict programme like hartal," he continued.

Dr Shahadat also said, "BNP's Jubo Dal, Swechchhashebak Dal and Chhatra Dal had planned to hold a youth rally at Kazir Dewri intersection on 11 June. But as Jubo League announced a counter programme on the same day, we postponed our rally to 14 June to avoid a conflict. Despite that, Jubo League held rallies in different places across the city on the day of our rally.

When leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal were going to the rally on that day, Chhatra League and Jubo League men attacked and injured them in front of Chittagong College and at Jamal Khan intersection, alleged Dr Shahadat.

Later, two cases were filed in Kotowali and Chawkbazar police stations against over 500 members of the opposition party including BNP leader Ershad Ullah, MI Chowdhury Mamun and Jubo Dal leaders Mosharraf Hossain, and Emdadul Haque Badsha. Since then, the police have started arresting BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram. Chhatra League activists physically harassed Chhatra Dal leader Nadia Nusrat and handed her over to the police in Mirsarai when she was returning from the rally that night. The police arrested her in a case filed in December last year, and later a Chattogram court sent her to jail, said Dr Shahadat.

He further said Awami League goons marred Ziaur Rahman's name with ink in Biplab Udyan. Ziaur Rahman's mural at the Zia Museum was covered by a black cloth. However, during the Great Liberation War, Ziaur Rahman initiated a revolt against the Pakistani forces by saying "we revolt" in the midst of uncertainty due to the surprise attack of the invading forces.

Dr Shahadat Hossain also claimed that BNP men were not involved in vandalising the mural at Jamalkhan intersection, but they were accused in a case filed over the incident. On the previous day, two groups of Jubo League men clashed over announcing their Chattogram city unit committee. They vandalised various structures during the clash.

"If there is any proof or video footage that shows the arrested BNP activists were involved in vandalising the Jamalkhan mural that day, we will accept all responsibility," he added.

Chattogram Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar also spoke at the press conference.

BNP Central Committee Labour Secretary AM Nazim Uddin, Chattogram BNP unit Joint Convener Alhaj MA Aziz, Joint Convener Mohammad Mia Bhola, Abdus Sattar, SM Saiful Alam, Shafiqur Rahman Swapan, Kazi Belal Uddin, Yasin Chowdhury Liton, Md Shah Alam, Abdul Mannan, Convener Committee Member Harun Zaman, Anwar Hossain Lipu, Md Kamrul Islam, Chattogram City Jubo Dal President Mosharraf Hossain Dipti, General Secretary Mohammad Shahed, Swechchhashebak Dal President HM Rashed Khan, Mahila Dal President Monowara Begum Moni, General Secretary Jeli Chowdhury, among others, were also present at the press conference.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

7h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

12h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

12h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

40m | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

2h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000