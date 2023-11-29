EU technical team to monitor election process in Dhaka

The European Union (EU) has sent a four-member experienced technical team to monitor the 12th national election process.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley on Wednesday confirmed to UNB that the team has arrived.

The team will start working on Sunday, said the Election Commission sources.

Earlier, the EU conveyed to the Election Commission about its decision to send a technical team.

The European Union is not sending its full-fledged election observation team to Bangladesh during the upcoming national election due to 'budget constraint', said Election Commission (EC)Secretary Md Jahangir Alam recently.