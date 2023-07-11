EU mission discussed electoral laws in Bangladesh: Attorney General

The six-member European Union (EU) pre-election observation team discussed the electoral laws in Bangladesh during a meeting with Attorney General AM Amin Uddin today.

"During the meeting, we discussed electoral laws in the country," AM Amin Uddin told reporters following the hour-long meeting held at the attorney general's office in the Supreme Court Tuesday (11 July).

Meanwhile, pro-BNP lawyers, led by Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Kaiser Kamal, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal, Advocate Kamrul Islam Sajal, among others, started a protest in front of the attorney general's office while the EU delegation held the meeting.

When the delegation was heading out of the office after the meeting around 3:00pm, the lawyers held a demonstration holding placards and chanting slogans – "We want justice, no more Hasina, we want caretaker, no more Hasina, we want free fair election" and, "DSA is a black law".

Speaking to The Business Standard, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said the EU representatives wanted to know how the Representation of the People Order (RPO) and laws regarding criminal and civil rights laws are implemented in the country.

He said the EU also wanted to know how useful these laws were in keeping law and order situation normal during the elections.

The attorney general said, "We clearly stated that implementation of all laws in protecting the country's citizens is at a normal pace.

"In order to make the law and order situation better during the elections, government officials, including the Election Commission, take on special initiatives," he added.