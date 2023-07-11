EU mission discussed electoral laws in Bangladesh: Attorney General

Politics

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 05:26 pm

Related News

EU mission discussed electoral laws in Bangladesh: Attorney General

Pro-BNP lawyers protested in front of the attorney general's office demanding fair elections under a caretaker government

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 05:26 pm
EU mission discussed electoral laws in Bangladesh: Attorney General

The six-member European Union (EU) pre-election observation team discussed the electoral laws in Bangladesh during a meeting with Attorney General AM Amin Uddin today.

"During the meeting, we discussed electoral laws in the country,"  AM Amin Uddin told reporters following the hour-long meeting held at the attorney general's office in the Supreme Court Tuesday (11 July).

Meanwhile, pro-BNP lawyers, led by Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Kaiser Kamal, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal, Advocate Kamrul Islam Sajal, among others, started a protest in front of the attorney general's office while the EU delegation held the meeting. 

When the delegation was heading out of the office after the meeting around 3:00pm, the lawyers held a demonstration holding placards and chanting slogans – "We want justice, no more Hasina, we want caretaker, no more Hasina, we want free fair election" and, "DSA is a black law".

Speaking to The Business Standard, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said the EU representatives wanted to know how the Representation of the People Order (RPO) and laws regarding criminal and civil rights laws are implemented in the country.

He said the EU also wanted to know how useful these laws were in keeping law and order situation normal during the elections.

The attorney general said, "We clearly stated that implementation of all laws in protecting the country's citizens is at a normal pace. 

"In order to make the law and order situation better during the elections, government officials, including the Election Commission, take on special initiatives," he added.

 

Top News

EU / Attorney General / electoral law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

5h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

8h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

49m | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

21h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency