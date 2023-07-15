EU mission begins dialogue with Jamaat-e-Islami

As part of the series of scheduled meetings, the European Union Election Exploratory Mission has begun its dialogue with Jamaat-e-Islami.

The meeting started around 2.30pm at the EU embassy in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

The four-member Jamaat team was led by the party's Naib Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher.

Among others, Jamaat-e-Islami acting Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum, Central Publicity Affairs Secretary Matiur Rahman Akanda and educationist Prof Dr Abdur Rab attended the meeting.

On 11 July, Jamaat's Central Publicity Affairs Secretary confirmed the meeting after receiving an invitation letter from the EU delegation.

Earlier today, the EU team met BNP, Jatiya Party and Awami League leaders as part of their special mission.

The six-member EU Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka on Sunday (9 July) to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.