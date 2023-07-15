EU mission begins dialogue with Jamaat-e-Islami

Politics

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 03:36 pm

Related News

EU mission begins dialogue with Jamaat-e-Islami

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 03:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As part of the series of scheduled meetings, the European Union Election Exploratory Mission has begun its dialogue with Jamaat-e-Islami.

The meeting started around 2.30pm at the EU embassy in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

The four-member Jamaat team was led by the party's Naib Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher.

Among others, Jamaat-e-Islami acting Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum, Central Publicity Affairs Secretary Matiur Rahman Akanda and educationist Prof Dr Abdur Rab attended the meeting.

On 11 July, Jamaat's Central Publicity Affairs Secretary confirmed the meeting after receiving an invitation letter from the EU delegation. 

Earlier today, the EU team met BNP, Jatiya Party and Awami League leaders as part of their special mission.

The six-member EU Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka on Sunday (9 July) to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat-e-Islami / Jamaat / EU Delegation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

19h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country