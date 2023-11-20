Environment for fair polls not there; not yet decided whether JaPa will join elections: Chunnu

Though the party started selling nomination papers on Monday, the Jatiya Party said it has not yet taken the final decision to take part in the 12th parliamentary elections.

"We have started the process relating to the election but it's not our final decision to join the polls," said party secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Talking to reporters at the Jatiya Party Chairmen's Banani office, he said they are completing the necessary process those are required for taking part in the election.

He, however, said the Election Commission has failed to create a proper environment for holding a fair and credible election.

As an election-oriented party, Chunnu said they hope the election will be held in a joyous atmosphere where all parties will join and voters will be able to cast their votes spontaneously. "We request the authorities concerned to take steps so that the voter can get confidence that they will be able to cast their votes freely going to the polling stations."

Replying to a question, he said their party chairman GM Quader was given the authority to take a final decision on whether they should join the polls or not. "He'll soon finalise the decision in this regard in consultation with our senior leaders."

He said their party is still rigid in their decision to field candidates in all 300 parliamentary seats.

Replying to another question, he said there is still time for two major parties--Awami League and BNP-- to reach a consensus on the election through discussions.

The Election Commission also can reschedule the election if necessary to ensure a participatory election.

Earlier, the party started selling nomination forms at its chairmen's Banani office at 10 am.

The party nomination aspirants are collecting the nomination forms by paying Tk 30,000 for each seat.

The nomination forms will be sold at the Jatiya Party Chairmen's Banani Office from 10 am to 4 pm till November 23, said a press release signed by Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of Jatiya Party on Monday.

Those who have collected nomination papers to contest the forthcoming general election with Jatiya Party tickets will have to face interviews from November 24 to November 26.

The final list of candidates will be published on November 27.

On November 15, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th parliamentary election of the country will be held on January 7.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is November 30, while December 1-4 was fixed for scrutinizing nomination papers and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.