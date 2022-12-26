Entire country has turned into prison: Moin Khan

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 08:30 pm

Coming down heavily on the government for its repression on opposition party men, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moin Khan has said that the entire country has now turned into a prison.

"When the government gets addicted to being in power, it reaches such a stage that it forgets the people of the country. They start murders and torture to stay in power. Bangladesh now is in that situation," he said while addressing a protest meeting held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) Monday (26 December).

Rashed Iqbal Khan Mukti Parishad organised the event demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other leaders of the party.

In his speech as chief guest, Dr Abdul Moin Khan said, "We are not against the government, we are against the injustice of the government. According to the constitution, it is the job of the opposition party to ensure accountability for the wrongdoings of the government. We believe in democracy. But the government wants to eliminate the opposition to prolong its power." 
 

