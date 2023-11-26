Ensuring public participation not EC's responsibility: EC Anisur

It is not the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure maximum voter turnout during the national elections, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said today.

"Bringing voters to polling centres is not the responsibility of the Election Commission, polling officers or law enforcement agencies. This is the responsibility of those who will take part in the election – candidates, parties, their supporters or activists," said the election commissioner in response to a question from reporters following a meeting with the district returning officer, assistant returning officer and law enforcement officers at Chattogram circuit house on Sunday (26 November).

Regarding the parties not participating in the elections, including the BNP, EC Anisur said, "A total of 44 political parties are registered in the country. They have the right to come to the elections or boycott it. But no one has the right to disrupt the elections or prevent others from joining. Action will be taken according to the existing laws if anyone does so."

Referring to the BNP, he said, "So far no one has applied to us regarding changing the timing of the election. If someone comes to the election, and has anything to say about the timing of the election, then we will consider it. We have plenty of time to consider."

"Different parties, big and small, have expressed interest in participating in the elections. It seems that many people will be in the field during this election. I hope there will be competition.

"Not only us, but the world will be observing our election. So, there is no option but to carry out an election acceptable to all."

Stating that it is not possible to monitor 300 constituencies with a total of 3 lakh CCTV cameras, he said, "Process is underway for deploying military forces in the elections."