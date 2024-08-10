Ensuring justice for those killed, reforming institutions top priorities: Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the newly appointed adviser for forest and environment to the interim government, has long been a dedicated advocate for environmental issues in Bangladesh.

Her appointment has sparked optimism about the future of the country's environmental efforts. The lawyer and activist discussed her goals and what Bangladesh can expect from her tenure in an interview with The Business Standard's Zia Chowdhury at her Dhanmondi residence on Friday.

Following are excerpts from the interview.

What was discussed in the first meeting of the interim government on Friday?

There has been much discussion about quickly restoring law and order and getting the police back to work, as this affects the reopening of schools and attacks on religious minorities.

Another key issue is seeking justice for the victims and implementing reforms to prevent such incidents in the future. Public distrust in the system is also a major concern, with many calling for immediate reforms before elections. We need to outline these reforms and implement them swiftly.

Today, we also focused on fixing broken economic management, addressing gaps, and improving the economy. Appointing the right people in the right places to enhance daily life was also discussed.

What are the challenges for the new government?

Political appointments are a concern, especially when not made based on merit. The challenge is balancing public demand for change with the need for elections. We need a timeline that addresses both and a system to evaluate proposals and gather public feedback.

Another challenge is restoring trust in the administration and improving Bangladesh's strained international relations, particularly with Western countries. We also need to work on enhancing Bangladesh's image in the international community.

How will you fight for the environment from within the government?

My goal is to make Bangladesh polythene-free and reduce single-use plastics. We need to shift to real plastic alternatives and address industrial pollution.

We also need to address industrial pollution. I won't have time to help everywhere, but restoring a forest can set an example. I'll focus on protecting hill ecosystems and work with others to safeguard rivers from encroachment.

It is also important to address issues with the Department of Environment. We can't say that we will make this institution honest. However, accountability of the department must be ensured.

Bureaucrats are obstacles to forest protection. How will you address this problem?

This issue cannot be resolved without clearly demarcating forest boundaries. Some forest land disputes are old and difficult to raise again. But it doesn't mean the problem will be ignored. We are working on this.

The last environment minister identified many illegal structures and began evictions; I will continue from there. While a political government may struggle with this, I believe I can address it effectively.

We must consider the scale of the challenge, including industrial interests and their arguments about jobs and investments. Despite this, my priority remains to restore the forest.

How will be the relationship with India?

Many in Bangladesh feel that India has had undue influence over the past 16 years, particularly in government and military matters. We need to investigate the accuracy of these perceptions.

Nevertheless, India having been a supporter of our liberation, we should strive for normalised relations with it.

South Asia still struggles with mistrust. We must work towards equal, respectful relations with all our neighbours.

How will you conduct inclusive elections?

Our goal is to include all stakeholders. If someone doesn't participate, it is not our responsibility. One speaks from America, one from London. Now the difficulty is that those who are in Bangladesh have to express themselves.

We must figure out how to involve everyone. The situation is still unstable, so we can't provide a definitive plan yet.

What will be the tenure of the interim government?

We don't have a clear timeline yet. We will finalise the reform agenda and hold elections as soon as possible, depending on what the people demand.