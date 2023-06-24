Enforced disappearance, murders and DSA dominate early discussions in BNP's Barishal youth rally

Enforced disappearance, murders and DSA dominate early discussions in BNP&#039;s Barishal youth rally

Enforced disappearances, murders without trials and repealing the digital security act dominated the early discussions of the youth rally organised by three affiliated organisations of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) - Jubo Dal, Swechasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal - in Barishal on Saturday. 

In the presence of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam, Bibi Khadija, the widow of the slain volunteer leader Abdur Rahim in Bhola, took to the podium to condemn her husband's murder.

"I want justice for my husband. I want to know what his fault was. Why did the police fire 130 bullets on him during a procession without any justification?" she said.

She also said her four children had now lost their father.

"Every day, my youngest child asks about her father and wonders why he doesn't come back. Will the government return my children's father?" 

Return my children to my embrace

Feroza Begum, the mother of two missing – Kalu and Miraj Ahmed, told the gathering that the government was responsible for the disappearance of her two children. 

She pleaded that they be found and returned to her embrace. 

She said while the government claims to develop the country, they had actually fostered a climate of enforced disappearances and state-sanctioned murders.

"Thousands of mothers are suffering the same fate as me," she said, calling for the end of the "illegitimate government".

Repeal the Digital Security Act

Mamunur Rashid Nomani, a journalist who faced victimisation over the controversial Digital Security Act, demanded its repeal at the rally. 

He demanded the removal of jail sentences under the DSA for reporting against former mayor Hasnat Abdullah in Barishal. 

"I was physically assaulted by the former mayor for revealing the truth. I was then falsely charged under the Digital Security Act, leading to an unjustified and prolonged imprisonment." 

Nomani called for the repeal of the DSA, emphasising the importance of preventing other journalists from becoming victims of this law.

Saturday's rally was attended by BNP Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. It began at 4pm.

