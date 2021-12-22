Enact a law on forming EC: Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal tells President

There should be a clear law to follow when forming election commission as per the constituition, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal told President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday (22 December).

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal made the call while attending the President's dialogue on the formation of the election commission

"We believe that the process of forming a search committee for the election commission formation should be specific and permanent. A law should be enacted regarding election commission formation so all controversies regarding the election can be avoided," the party said.

President Abdul Hamid has decided to sit down with political parties for dialogues over the formation of a new Election Commission. He opened the dialogue on Monday with Jatiya Party (JaPa), the main opposition in the parliament. Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal is the second political party to join the dialogue.

A seven-member delegation led by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu joined the talks at Bangabhaban around 4 pm on Wednesday. The delegation included General Secretary Shirin Akhter, acting president Advocate Rabiul Alam, Co-President Mir Hossain Akhter, Standing Committee Members Mosharraf Hossain, Advocate Shah Zikrul Ahmed and Rezaul Karim Tansen.

In a press briefing with reporters after the dialogue, Hasanul Haque Inu said that although the constitution called for the enactment of a specific law for the formation of election bodies, unfortunately the law has not been enacted yet.

Therefore, the political party has called on the President to enact legislation, he said.

In such a situation, the formation of a search committee to find relatively suitable skilled people is an acceptable process, Inu added.

He said that the controversy over the electoral system needs to be resolved by enacting specific laws on the formation of election commissions, including giving a definite and permanent structure to the process of formation of search committees at the initiative of the President.

In the last two elections also, the election commission has been formed through a search committee. There has never been any election debate against that commission. Therefore, it is imperative that the political parties cooperate with the President's initiative to form an Election Commission through dialogue, Inu said.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal is the second party to take part in the President's dialogue to form a new EC. Earlier, the Jatiya Party held a dialogue on 18 December.

In Wednesday's dialogue, Jasad did not propose any names of search committee or election commissioner. In this regard, Inu said that it is not appropriate to suggest the name of the person in the search committee.

"The president has told us that if the search committee wants a name, we should cooperate with them," he said.

" We have requested the Election Commissioners to be a person of integrity. Let the Election Commission be formed on the basis of efficiency, honesty and impartiality," he added.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal said it was appropriate to nominate members of the search committee from among the judges of the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, the Chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission, the Auditor General and the regulators holding constitutional positions.

"Those who call the President's dialogue a drama or farce, I will tell them that it is not advisable to call it drama or farce without coming to dialogue," Addressing BNP, Inu said.

Jatiya Somajtantrik Dal thanked the President for his initiative to hold talks with political parties on the issue despite him being granted the constitutional rights to elect the election commission members. The party also thanked the president for inviting them to the dialogue.

The president has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing EC on 14 February, 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.

According to the constitution, a law has to be enacted to form the EC, but the law is yet to be enacted even after 50 years of independence.