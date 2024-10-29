'Embarrassed': Nagorik Committee says writ seeking ban against 11 parties a 'misunderstanding'

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 07:02 pm

'Embarrassed': Nagorik Committee says writ seeking ban against 11 parties a 'misunderstanding'

Another writ will be filed, it said

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 07:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

There was a "misunderstanding" regarding the writ petitions on banning 11 parties, including the Awami League and the Communist Party of Bangladesh, and cancelling the last three elections, Nasiruddin Patwari, convenor of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said today (29 October). 

During the committee's meeting with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) in Dhaka, Patwari said the whole matter has "embarrassed" them and another writ will be filed after the matter is sorted out.

Meanwhile, the CPB said the writ was a blow to the leftist movement.

The party's General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said, "I don't think this will be the end of such incidents. This was a blow to the leftist movement. I would like to warn those who want to abolish fascism and do ethical politics to refrain from such acts."

Writ seeks suspension of activities of 11 political parties including AL

Masud Rana, coordinator of the Left Democratic Alliance, said, "For many years we [Basad, CPB and the alliance] have been fighting against fascism. We consider this writ to be part of a deep conspiracy and it will make the mass uprising controversial."

Earlier on the day, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah and Hasibul Islam — coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Students Movement — decided not to proceed with the writ seeking court directives to prevent 11 parties from conducting political activities.

At the same time, it was announced that they will not proceed with another writ questioning the legitimacy of the last three parliamentary elections (10th, 11th, and 12th).

The writ petition, filed yesterday (28 October), named Awami League (AL), Jatiya Party (Ershad), Jatiya Party (Manju), Ganatantri Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist) (Barua), and Socialist Party of Bangladesh.

