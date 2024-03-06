Electricity price increased 130% in 14 years, hiked 13 times: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 06:27 pm

Related News

Electricity price increased 130% in 14 years, hiked 13 times: Rizvi

BNP to distribute leaflets across the country on Saturday (9 March) protesting the increasing prices of electricity, gas, fuel and daily commodities

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 06:27 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

In the last 14 years, the price of electricity increased by 130% as the government hiked it 13 times, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (6 March).

"In this period, Tk1,04,926 crore was looted in the name of capacity charge," he said at a press conference in the capital's Nayapaltan.

Announcing BNP's new programme of mass communication and leaflet distribution across the country from Saturday to protest increasing prices of energy and essentials, he said, "The price of daily commodities has been increasing before the month of Ramadan because the ruling party syndicates have become more brazen."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also alleged that the government was causing an environmental disaster by using polluting fossil fuels like coal, oil, gas, etc, instead of generating renewable electricity at a relatively low cost. 

"Crores of taka are being smuggled out of the country in the name of importing coal, gas, oil etc," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

7h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

6h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

11h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

7m | Videos
The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

3h | Videos
How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

1h | Videos
The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

5h | Videos