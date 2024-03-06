Electricity price increased 130% in 14 years, hiked 13 times: Rizvi

In the last 14 years, the price of electricity increased by 130% as the government hiked it 13 times, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (6 March).

"In this period, Tk1,04,926 crore was looted in the name of capacity charge," he said at a press conference in the capital's Nayapaltan.

Announcing BNP's new programme of mass communication and leaflet distribution across the country from Saturday to protest increasing prices of energy and essentials, he said, "The price of daily commodities has been increasing before the month of Ramadan because the ruling party syndicates have become more brazen."

He also alleged that the government was causing an environmental disaster by using polluting fossil fuels like coal, oil, gas, etc, instead of generating renewable electricity at a relatively low cost.

"Crores of taka are being smuggled out of the country in the name of importing coal, gas, oil etc," he added.