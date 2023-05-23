Electoral violation: AL Sylhet mayoral candidate submits nomination paper with big entourage

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 03:45 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury submitted his nomination papers for the Sylhet City Corporation election, openly flaunting the rules set by the Election Commission (EC).

He submitted his papers to the returning officer around 12:30pm, flanked by a huge entourage of party leaders and activists.  

Before this, Anwaruzzaman had gone to the Sylhet regional EC offices with hundreds of party men. 

According to the EC's rules, no procession or showdown shall be held during the collection and submission of nomination papers. 

Candidates shall not collect or submit nomination papers with more than five supporters, it specifies.

Sylhet City Election Returning Officer and Regional Election Officer Faisal Qadir said many councilor candidates and journalists were present when Anwaruzzaman submitted the nomination papers, which made it seem like it was too crowded.

"I did not notice whether there was a showdown outside our office," he said.

Anwaruzzaman, too, denied the allegation of violation of the code of conduct. 
"I went to the election commission office with a few leaders and activists. But there were many activist supporters outside. I did not bring them," he said.

During Anwaruzzaman's submission of nomination papers, Awami League Central Committee Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Metropolitan Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmad, Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Md Zakir Hossain, former Member of Parliament Shafikur Rahman Chowdhury, Councilor Azadur Rahman Azad and Advocate Nizam Uddin, among others, were present.

The Sylhet City Corporation elections are slated for 21 June.

