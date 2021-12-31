Electoral system was deliberately destroyed 3 years ago: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
31 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
31 December, 2021

Electoral system was deliberately destroyed 3 years ago: Mirza Fakhrul

Three years ago, the country's electoral system was deliberately destroyed with the help of administration and police, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, referring to the general elections held on 30 December 2018.

"The conspiracy started when a stable electoral system was established in Bangladesh under the leadership of Khaleda Zia, and it continued during the tenure of the BNP-led alliance government. During the army-backed caretaker government in 2007, those conspirators came up with the minus two formula to depoliticise Bangladesh," he said, addressing a party meeting on Friday.

The discussion, styled "30 December: The black day of violating right to vote", was organised by BNP at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium in the capital.

Fakhrul said, "The present Awami League came to power with the  help of police. Now there is no voting in the country, and even the student union elections are not held. Bureaucrats and police have joined hands to run the state at all stages. The bureaucrats have gone out of control to such an extent that they do not have any accountability."

Alleging that the administration has lost its impartial position, he said, "Elections were held in West Bengal, but the BJP could not prevent Mamata's victory due to the neutrality of the administration. When Donald Trump tried to create anarchy centring the election, the neutral US administration performed state duties; it did not take the side of any party."

The BNP leader said, "We want the release of the country's leader Khaleda Zia. She fought for democracy for nine years on the streets to establish democracy. She is still fighting for it. She is not bowing her head."

"We will liberate this country creating a national unity under the leadership of our acting Chairman, Tareque Rahman. We will bring back democracy and freedom, and there is no alternative to a movement for that," he added.

BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "This government is just a vote rigger. This government is corrupt and a money launderer. So far Tk4,46,000 crore has been laundered to America. This government has no chance of escaping, because its exit route is blocked."

