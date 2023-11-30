4 ministers, 16 MPs and Shakib served show cause notices for alleged violation of code of conduct

A total of 21 candidates running in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad Election have been sent show cause notices for allegedly violating electoral code of conduct, most of whom are from the ruling Awami League.

The candidates have been asked respond to the show cause by Friday (1 December), the Election Commission Secretariat said.

The candidates who have been sent show cause notice are - Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj) Constituency candidate, Minister of Textiles and Jute Golam Dastgir Gazi; Candidate for Gazipur-2 Constituency Minister of State for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell; Candidate for Dhaka-19 Constituency Disaster Management and Relief Minister Dr Enamur Rahman; AL Candidate for Natore-3 Constituency Minister of State for Information and Communication Junaid Ahmed Palak; The candidate for Narsingdi-5 (Raipura) seat is former Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju, the candidate for Gazipur-5 seat is former State Minister for Women and Child Affairs Meher Afroz Chumki; Awami League candidate for Magura-1 constituency Shakib Al Hasan; Candidate for Dhaka-6 constituency is Jatiya Party presidium member Kazi Feroz Rashid; Independent candidate of Faridpur-4 (Bhanga-Sadarpur-Charbhadrasan) constituency and Jubo League presidium member Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury aka Nixon, Awami League candidate for Chittagong-16 (Banshkhali) constituency Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury; Lakshmipur-3 (Sadar) Constituency boat candidate and District Awami League President Golam Farooq Pinku; Awami League candidate for Lakshmipur-2 (Raipur-Sadar partial) seat Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Nayan, Jatiya Party nominated candidate for Sunamganj-4 seat Pir Fazlur Rahman; Current Member of Parliament and Awami League nominated candidate in Patuakhali-4 Constituency Mohibbur Rahman; Tushar Kanti Mandal Awami League Member of Parliament Candidate for Rangpur-3 Constituency; Member of Parliament Dr. Anwar Hossain Khan, candidate for Laxmipur-1 Constituency; Munshiganj-3 Member of Parliament and Awami League candidate Mrinal Kanti Das; Brahmanbaria-3 Member of Parliament and Awami League candidate Ram Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury; Awami League candidate for Natore-2 seat Member of Parliament Shafiqul Islam Shimul; Mymensingh-11 Constituency Member of Parliament and Awami League candidate Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu, Chuadanga-1 Awami League candidate Solaiman Haque Joardar.

Four ministers are among those who were sent the show cause notice - Member of Parliament for Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj) and Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastgir Gazi, Gazipur-2 MP and State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and AL candidate for Dhaka-19, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman and AL Candidate for Natore-3 Constituency, Minister of State for Information and Communication Junaid Ahmed Palak.

Apart from this, former minister of Posts and Telecommunications and member of Awami League's Advisory Council and Awami League nominated candidate for Narsingdi-5 (Raipura Constituency) Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju, former Minister of State for Women and Child Affairs Meher Afroz Chumki, Awami League Candidate for Magura-1 Constituency Shakib Al Hasan, Jatiya Party Presidium Member Dhaka-6 Constituency MP Kazi Firoz Rashid.

Among these, Golam Dastgir Gazi has been issued a show cause notice for submitting nomination papers with an entourage comprising of armed men.

Shakib Al Hasan, the AL candidate for the Magura-1 constituency, entered Magura town with a convoy from Dhaka via the Kamarkhali area on Wednesday. He also attended a civic reception - which obstructed public movement. As a result, he has also been given a show-cause notice.

Independent candidate of Faridpur-4 (Bhanga-Sadarpur-Charbhadrasan) and Jubo League presidium member Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon has been asked to appear before the Faridpur-4 Election Inquiry Committee for flouting electoral rules.

Besides, AL candidate for Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury has been reportedly involved in an altercation with a journalist and was later issued a show cause.

The EC also sent show cause to Lakshmipur-3 AL candidate and District AL President Golam Faruque Pinku, Awami League candidate, alongside for Lakshmipur-2 candidate Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Nayan and Jatiya Party nominated candidate for Sunamganj-4 Constituency Pir Fazlur Rahman Misbah.

The AL candidate for Munshiganj-3 constituency, Advocate Mrinal Kanti has been censured by the Election Investigation Committee for violating the code of conduct.